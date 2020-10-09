1/1
John McNabb
JOHN MCNABB Cedar Rapids John McNabb, 95, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. A public visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required at the visitation. A private family funeral service and burial in Columbia, Mo., will take place at a later date. John was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McNabb, the love of his life; parents, George and Visa McNabb; sisters, Oasia Craft and Molly McNabb; and brothers, Gene and George McNabb. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, Joan (Larry) Unash of Marion, Cathey (Mark) Frith of Walker, Iowa, Carol (Bill) Carnahan, Connie (Dave) Hulshizer, Craig (Wendy) McNabb, Curt (Cecilia) McNabb and Patty (Greg) Gatens, all of Cedar Rapids, Marian (Buddy) McNabb of Linn Grove, Iowa, Jerry McNabb of Levenworth, Kan., Jim McNabb of Galesburg, Ill., and John McNabb of Tucson, Ariz.. He also is survived by many great, great-great, and great-great-great-nieces and -nephews who all loved him dearly. John worked in Columbia, Mo., until 2013 when he retired. He was blessed to have many friends and family in Missouri, Stacy and Rhonda Senior family and Richard and Rose Ditter, who now live in Estero, Fla. John was an avid bowler, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He loved telling stories about the war. He also liked to go to the VFW to dance with his wife, Betty. Once he moved to Cedar Rapids, he would play bingo at the VFW No. 788. He also liked baseball, both to watch and play. John moved to Cedar Rapids, his original residence, in 2015. He lived with his niece Carol (Bill) for a year. He was then moved to an apartment for senior citizens until he was 91. He then lived with niece Cathey (Mark) for two years before moving to the Hiawatha Care Center where he resided until his death. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Hiawatha Care Center and Hospice of Mercy for taking such good care of him. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020.
