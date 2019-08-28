|
|
JOHN D. MEADE Iowa City John D. Meade, 90, a lifelong Johnson County farmer, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John Meade memorial fund, Camp Courageous or Systems Unlimited. Hawkeye attire is encouraged for funeral attendees. John was born May 7, 1929, in Iowa City, the son of John J. and Marie Ruth (Zimmerman) Meade. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean War. John married Doris Kasper on Jan. 8, 1951, in Iowa City. John was a member of St. Patrick Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Johnson County Iowa Club. He was an avid Hawkeye fan. John was devoted to his family and loved farming. Survivors include his four children, Lynn D (Gail) Meade of Iowa City, Beverly Meade (Lorraine) of Cresco and Tim (Chris) Meade and John P. (Jennifer) Meade, both of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Kristopher Meade, Tyler (Niki) Meade, Travis (Lindsey) Meade, Tristan (Dane Sievers) and Marissa Meade; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald of Iowa City; special friend, Geegee Zimmerman; and extended family. John was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his siblings, Keith Meade and LaVena Winter; sister-in-law, Phyllis Meade; and two grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019