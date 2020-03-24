|
JOHN MICHAEL "MIKE" CHERION Omaha, Neb. John Michael "Mike" Cherion, 70, originally of Omaha, Neb., died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Cedar Rapids, surrounded by his loving family. Because of current worldwide circumstances, private family services will be held. Burial: St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Mike was born May 31, 1949, in Omaha, Neb., the son of John and Carol (Banik) Cherion. He graduated from South High School in Omaha in May of 1967. After graduation, Mike honorably served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. On July 6, 1985, Mike was united in holy matrimony to Mary Ann Hammon at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Omaha. He was a resident of Cedar Rapids for the past 34 years. Before his retirement in 2019, Mike worked at Coca-Cola, Midland Forge and, most recently, Whirlpool. Mike was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Mike was a devoted Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. One of Mike's favorite hobbies was building model train layouts. He was very proud of the roses he grew and the fish he kept at home. He loved gardening, being outside, and bike riding. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Cherion of Cedar Rapids; children, James (Julie Waller) Wells of Birmingham, Ala., and Phillip (Emily) Cherion of Omaha; grandchildren, Emma Hostetler, Natalie Cherion and Cobie Cherion; siblings, Carleen (James) Peterson of Omaha and Donald (Lisa) Cherion of Omaha; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his very faithful and beloved beagle, Libby. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, James and Beatrice Hammon. Memorials may be directed to Coalition for Life of Iowa or St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Mike will be missed dearly by those who loved him. "Go Big Red!"
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020