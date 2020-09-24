JOHN MICHAEL HENNES Oxford John Michael Hennes passed away suddenly of a heart ailment on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Per his request, his service will be held on a Friday so that his County boys can enjoy a three-day weekend. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Hall in Oxford. Graveside services will be Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Oxford. Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Friends may meet at St. Mary's Hall in Oxford at 10:45 a.m. to join the procession to the cemetery. Due to COVID concerns and Mike's aversion to formalities, a formal luncheon will not take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Walker Johns Childhood Cancer Foundation at paypal.me/KellyJohns331 or to the John Michael Hennes Memorial Fund. Due to the pandemic, the family requests that attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing for the protection of all. The family encourages everyone to wear Hawkeye attire to the visitation. Thank you. Michael was welcomed into heaven by his mother Mary Ann. We're sure she chose him as first to join her — he's rumored to have been the favorite. Also welcoming him at the Pearly Gates are a niece, Hannah; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Myrt Thompson; and paternal grandparents, Raphael and Alberta Hennes. He is survived by the love of his life, Aja; son, Cody (Beth); daughters, Whitney (Brandon), Chelsey (Craig), Riley, Lillian; son, Anthony; grandchildren, Taylor, Easton, Evan, Savannah, McCoy, Marilee and Henlee; his parents, Jim and Margaret Hennes; sister, Kathy (Randy) Campbell; brothers, Chuck (Kim) Hennes, Terry (Chris) Hennes, Tim (Robin) Hennes and Jim (Jonelle) Hennes; his extended Kurka step family, Randy, Chris, Paula, Phillip and families; in-laws, Doug and LaVonne Kahler, brother-in-law, Aaron Kahler; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and too many friends to count. See the complete obituary and send online condolences to Mike's family at www.lensingfuneral.com
