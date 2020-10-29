1/
John Michael "Mike" Sedore
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN MICHAEL "MIKE" SEDORE Cedar Rapids John Michael "Mike" Sedore, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Mike was born June 30, 1953, in Ottumwa, the son of John Wayne and Jeanne (Linder) Sedore. He graduated in 1971 from Jefferson High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Mike worked in a variety of employment settings, the last being as a cook at Kingston Hill. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn sister, Karen. He is survived by his aunt, Thelma Rupe of Eldon, and numerous cousins. The family will gather at a later time to honor his memory. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved