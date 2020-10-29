JOHN MICHAEL "MIKE" SEDORE Cedar Rapids John Michael "Mike" Sedore, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Mike was born June 30, 1953, in Ottumwa, the son of John Wayne and Jeanne (Linder) Sedore. He graduated in 1971 from Jefferson High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Mike worked in a variety of employment settings, the last being as a cook at Kingston Hill. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn sister, Karen. He is survived by his aunt, Thelma Rupe of Eldon, and numerous cousins. The family will gather at a later time to honor his memory. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.