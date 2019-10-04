|
|
JOHN MILLER Marion John Miller, 83, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. John William Miller was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Volga, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Florence (Boble) Miller. He graduated from Littleport High School in 1953. John served in the U.S. Air Force in military intelligence. John married Jane A. Burlingham on July 24, 1966, in Cedar Rapids. He retired from Rockwell and Penford. His biggest passions in life were his grandchildren, woodworking and sharing laughs with his best friend, Bill Minkler. Survivors include two daughters, Tamara Miller (Don Tyler) of Marion and Ann Marie Miller of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, London (Kellie), Scout (Tess), Saige (Coleman) and Adriana; three siblings, Harold Miller, Robert (Connie) Miller and Maggie Stilwell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his parents; and his sister, Rosemary. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019