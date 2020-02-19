|
JOHN L. MONTGOMERY Cedar Rapids John L. Montgomery, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Dennis Morey. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Diane; his daughter, Jodi L. Dlouhy of Palo; his grandchildren, Jordan Biertzer of Whitefish, Mont., and Blakeley Dlouhy, Cameron Dlouhy and Campbell Dlouhy, all of Palo; and his sisters, Alma Rhoads of Unionville, Mo., Shirley (Robert) Clark of Green City, Mo., and Linda (Steve) Smith of Greenwood, Mo. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Scott A. Montgomery. John was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Green City, Mo., the son of Floyd and Helen (Yardley) Montgomery. He married Diane M. May on Nov. 1, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. John was route salesman and then route manager for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. in Cedar Rapids for over 40 years. John was a kind and caring husband, father and kfriend with a very gentle soul who loved everyone unconditionally. He had a contagious smile and laugh that would brighten a room. All who knew and interacted with him loved him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and his many friends. He was a member of Oldsmobile Club of Iowa and the National Oldsmobile Club of America. He enjoyed car magazines and participating in classic car shows across the Midwest with his 1968 Olds 442 convertible, for which he won many trophies. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020