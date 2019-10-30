|
JOHN "JACK" MOYNA Elkader John "Jack" Moyna, 85, of Elkader, was born April 21, 1934, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, to parents Katherine (McCormick) Moyna and Cecile Moyna. After an amazing 85 years of life, he passed away Oct. 24, 2019. Throughout John's 85 years of life, he left us with a legacy that will live on forever. John was president of C.J. Moyna & Sons Inc. for more than 50 years. He denied that he was retired and his ritual was to go out to the shop daily and share his wisdom with everyone. The only difficulty he had was in most years of "retirement" he would run out of vacation time because of all his travels. John loved to travel. From 1953 to 1956, he served in the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment operator. One of his goals was to go to Germany to serve his country, and the other was to bring home a German wife. A success he was. He met Erika Schoenfeld in 1954, and she became his wife of 63 years, their love was one that was of the ages. John's last words were to make sure and tell my mother that he loved her. John's second love was his family. His wife survives John; and Linda Moyna and John Bus of Fairbank, Sue and Mike Robinson of Bartlett, Ill., John P. and Doris Moyna of Elkader, and Tena and Tom Niles of Yelm, Wash.; grandchildren, Brandon and Pam Niles of Lafayette, La., Sarah and Andrew Avila of Roy, Wash., Carissa Moyna of Ames, Katrina Moyna of Elkader, Ashley Moyna of Minneapolis, Minn., Caitlin Robinson, and Pat Cummings of Chicago and Kelsey Robinson and Brian Cook of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Thomas Niles and Addison and Miles Avila; honorable daughter, Elise Bergan of Edgewood; brother, Mike (Kathy) Moyna of Weslaco, Texas; brother-in-law, Milford "Muff" Koehn of St. Olaf; and and sister-in-law, Judy Moyna of Elkader. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Koehn; and brother, Jerry Moyna. John's life was a legacy. He touched the lives of all of us. Either it was advice, lending an ear, helping solve problems or just giving out a line of "blarney." His final wish for all of us is to live life, work hard and to love unconditionally. The family would like no flowers. Instead, make a donation to Elkader Fire and Ambulance, Camp Courageous in Monticello and the John Moyna memorial fund. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Elkader, A prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elkader. Mass of Resurrection: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Inurnment will be held at a later date. A luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at C.J. Moyna & Sons Inc. shop, 4412 Highway 13 N, Elkader. Please join us in fellowship.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019