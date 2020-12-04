JOHN OVERMANN Ottumwa John Overmann, 56, of Ottumwa, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. John was born on Feb. 14, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Fred and Bridgann (Kehoe) Overmann. He graduated from Washington High School, and received an engineering degree from Iowa State University. John worked for many years at Cargill in Ottumwa, until he retired early for other pursuits. Always skilled at making and fixing things, he spent many years restoring rental properties. He enjoyed following the stock market, often giving tips to those he knew, spending time in the kitchen where his talent showed from baked goods to cooking, following politics and spending time outdoors fishing. John will be remembered for his keen mind, great conversation and gentle spirit. Survivors include his father, Frederick Overmann; siblings, Joe Overmann and Bridget (Ted) Battistone; and niece, Julia Battistone. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bridgann Overmann. A private family mass will be held at a later date.



