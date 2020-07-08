1/1
John Owens
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN ROBERT OWENS Cedar Rapids John Robert Owens, 87, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Manor Care after a short illness. A private family service will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend a burial service at 11 a.m. Friday at Palo Cemetery. John is survived by his sons, Jerome of Palo and Zale of Vinton; sister, Janis Owens of Palo; daughter-in-law, Chris of Vinton; significant other, Annah Woge of Palo; his grandchildren, Phillip, Nicholas, Brooke, Benjamin, Rashid, Michelle, Amber and Cassandra; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, John Edwin Owens; his sister, Dessie Owens; and brother, Joseph Owens. John was born March 10, 1933, in Palo, the son of John and Hattie Penrose Owens. He graduated from Palo High School in 1950. John served in the Army during the Korean War. In 1955, he began farming until his retirement in 1975. John enjoyed writing in his journal, reading military history books and attending gun shows. He was a licensed FFL gun dealer. He also enjoyed farming and attending to his livestock. Instead of flowers, memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Burial
11:00 AM
Palo Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. my prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Jamie Young
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved