JOHN ROBERT OWENS Cedar Rapids John Robert Owens, 87, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Manor Care after a short illness. A private family service will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend a burial service at 11 a.m. Friday at Palo Cemetery. John is survived by his sons, Jerome of Palo and Zale of Vinton; sister, Janis Owens of Palo; daughter-in-law, Chris of Vinton; significant other, Annah Woge of Palo; his grandchildren, Phillip, Nicholas, Brooke, Benjamin, Rashid, Michelle, Amber and Cassandra; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, John Edwin Owens; his sister, Dessie Owens; and brother, Joseph Owens. John was born March 10, 1933, in Palo, the son of John and Hattie Penrose Owens. He graduated from Palo High School in 1950. John served in the Army during the Korean War. In 1955, he began farming until his retirement in 1975. John enjoyed writing in his journal, reading military history books and attending gun shows. He was a licensed FFL gun dealer. He also enjoyed farming and attending to his livestock. Instead of flowers, memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
