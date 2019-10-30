|
JOHN PACE Cedar Rapids John Pace, 94, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Ames, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Solon Retirement Village. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Collegiate United Methodist Church with a visitation beginning one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Iowa State University Cemetery. John was born Sept. 17, 1925, in Massena, Iowa, to John H. Pace and Verdie Pace. He had six siblings, Rex, Dale, Jean, Bonnie, Vernon and Denny. John graduated from Massena High School in 1942 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served during World War II in the South Pacific as a radioman. Upon his honorable discharge, John married Eugenia Earl Pratt on June 22, 1946. John obtained his bachelor of arts degree from Drake University and his master's from the University of Minnesota. John began his teaching career in Shenandoah and later moved to Norwalk and Oskaloosa before settling at Iowa State University in 1957. He served as head of the office of space and schedules for 33 years and pioneered methods of space planning and utilization that are still used throughout the country. He was also an avid student of history. John was a wonderful singer and great dancer in his younger years. John enjoyed fishing of all kinds, especially fly fishing. He was a very caring and compassionate man who respected and cared for all. John and Gene were loyal Iowa State Cyclones fans and never missed a football or basketball game. They were especially huge fans of the ISU women's basketball program. They developed lifelong friendships with coaches and players. John was predeceased by his wife, Gene; his parents; and all of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by three children, Steve Pace (Tina), Martha McCline (Curtis) and Tom Pace (Lori). John had nine grandchildren, Chris Pace Tuomi (Sam), Tom Pace (Sherae), David Hoff (Jared), Marissa McCline, Stephanie Ackerman (Nate), Mitch McCline, Michael Pace, Scott Pace and Martha Pace; and six great-grandchildren, Hayden and Collin Pace and Philip, Jake, Ben and John Ackerman. The family would like to especially thank the Solon Care Center and Iowa City Hospice. Particular gratitude and love to Danni and Angie who took such great care of John. In lieu of flowers, memorials could be directed to Iowa State University Foundation, 2505 University Blvd., Ames, IA 50010. Online condolences may be left at www.adamssoderstrum.com. Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019