|
|
JOHN "JP" PATRICK FANNON Edgewood John "JP" Patrick Fannon, 54, of Edgewood, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1964, in Manchester, the son of John and Beverly (Theel) Fannon. JP was raised and educated in Edgewood. A memorial service will be held at the Locker Event Center, 303 N. Washington St., Edgewood, Iowa, on March 2 at 11 a.m. Survivors include his children, Eric Lexa, Stephanie Miller, Kayla and Carlie Fannon, all of south Florida; mother, Beverly Fannon of Edgewood; siblings, Joe (Cheryl) Fannon of Edgewood, Jerry Fannon of North Liberty, Jim (Lori) Fannon of Edgewood, David (Tammy) Preuss of Edgewood and Judy (Jose) Sanchez of Hiawatha; and several nieces and nephews. JP was proceeded in death by his father, John Fannon; and a sister, Joan Preuss.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019