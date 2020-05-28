|
JOHN "JACK" HAROLD PATTON JR. Cedar Rapids John "Jack" Harold Patton Jr. passed away May 25, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Because of COVID-19, a private family visitation will be held Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. John "Jack" Harold Patton Jr. was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Cleola (Jones) and John Harold Patton Sr. Jack graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Charles City in 1962. He went on to attend Mason City Junior College (NIACC). Jack was united in marriage to Idona "Sue" Siewertsen on Nov. 7, 1964, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City, Iowa. He was a Realtor with Skogman Realty since 1997. Jack was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He was past president of the Atlantic Jaycees, Immaculate Conception Board of Education and Lexington Green Association. He was a past member of Knights of Columbus and Atlantic Iowa Elks. Some of Jack's hobbies included card playing, fishing, cribbage and being a Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. The most important thing in Jack's life was spending time with his family and friends. Those left to honor Jack's memory include his wife, Sue; his children, Marcy (John) Oates of Marion, Jennifer (Troy) Jones of Cedar Rapids, Annette (Matthew) Smith of Farley and Matthew (Tabitha McVay) Patton of Hiawatha; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandsons, with a third great-grandson to be born in July; five honorary grandchildren; brother, Robert (Christina) Patton of Ames; two sisters, Roxanne (Ronald) Meyers of Charles City and Renee (Alan) Venz of Northwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020