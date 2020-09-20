JOHN "JACK" PEET Cedar Rapids John "Jack" Peet, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at the funeral home with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Jack was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Ray and Dorothy (Ditch) Peet. He graduated from Martelle High School. Jack married Anita Merrifield on Oct. 4, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He worked as a parts department manager at Highway Equipment Co. from 1952 until his retirement in 1997. Jack was nurturing, innovative, honorable and loving. Jack enjoyed photography, desserts and Packard cars, but most of all he loved playing his accordion. He was a member of Over the Hill Musicians Club. Jack was a very talented accordion player. Jack could always be counted on to do the right thing in every situation, helping people without having to be asked. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Anita Peet of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one son, John (Cindy) Peet Jr. of Fairfax, Iowa; three daughters, Linda Peet of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jean (Jim) Arthurs of Robins, Iowa, and Jackie Ness of Cottage Grove, Wis.; grandchildren, Dustin (Delanie) Peet of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Derek (Megan) Peet of Hiawatha, Iowa, Mike (Amber) Arthurs of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jim and Amy Arthurs of Robins, Iowa, Rachel Ness of San Diego, Calif., and Molly Ness of Eau Claire, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Tatum and Antin Peet, MJ Arthurs and Ryan Berg; a sister, Karen (Len) Moser of Mansfield, Texas; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Peet; and siblings, Ray Peet Jr., Phyllis Davis and Richard Peet. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
