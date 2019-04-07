JOHN GEORGE PETRICK Mount Vernon John George Petrick, 72, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, died on April 3, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Maureen; son, Joseph; daughters, Ruby and Sigrid; mother, Joanne; brother, Larry; sisters, Diana and Kathryn; grandchildren, Julian, Elliott, Jasmine and Emerson; as well as beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Born July 31, 1946, to parents Joanne and George Petrick, John spent his young life on the family farm alongside his brother, Larry, and sisters, Diana and Kathryn. As a teen, John was a notable athlete in football and wrestling, and developed an early passion for music that sustained throughout his life. Known for his lovely baritone singing voice, John frequently performed for audiences and he majored in music at the University of Iowa. After returning from a tour of duty in Vietnam, John took over the family farm upon the passing of his father and started a family of his own. The Petrick farm eventually progressed into the Mount Vernon Tree Nursery, where John grew and transplanted trees, both large and small, until he retired in 2008. Before his passing, John celebrated 33 years of marriage to Maureen Dewald. He was famous to friends and family for his irreverent sense of humor, love of Frank Sinatra, devotion to nature and kind spirit. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but undoubtedly remain in their hearts and minds, a legacy of love for the many lives he touched. Memorials may be directed to Trees Forever. Please share your support and memories with John's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary