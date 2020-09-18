JOHN PHILLIP BRUS Cedar Rapids John Phillip Brus, 47, of Cedar Rapids, chose to end his life on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. An hour visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories at noon followed by a private family service. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Sarah Pauley; his parents, Carl and Martha Brus of LeClaire, Iowa; his father and mother-in-law, Don and Martha Pauley of Clear Lake, Iowa; his children; his brother, Carl Brus IV of Camanche, Iowa; his uncle, Ronald (Susan) Brus of North Liberty, Iowa; his aunt, Barbara Spickermann of New Liberty, Iowa; his sister-in-law, Theresa (Hugh) O'Byrne of New Jersey; brother-in-law, Jim (Jennifer) Pauley of Colorado; and nephews, Brendan and James. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Carl Brus. John was born Dec. 5, 1972, in DeWitt, Iowa, the son of Carl and Martha (McIntosh) Brus. He loved woodworking, baseball, soccer and antique cars. John also had a great love of animals. He was a member of the Hawk A Model A Club in Cedar Rapids. John was a very helpful person. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com
, under obituaries. Memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in memory of John.