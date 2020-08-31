JOHN DRAHOS Postville John Phillip Drahos, 87, of Postville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, Iowa. John was born Oct. 15, 1932, to parents Frank Phillip and Amelia Plotz Pospisil Drahos in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from St. Wenceslaus High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. John proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a radio operator. On June 5, 1956, John was united in marriage with Barbara Backes at St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. One daughter was born to this union. John worked for the Sanitary Dairies in Cedar Rapids. He spent years working with neighboring mayors on the Interstate 380 bypass of Cedar Rapids. In the early '60s John was selected as an IR of the Boy Scout Program and worked for free summer camps for the children. In 1971, they moved to Postville, Iowa, and purchased the Coast to Coast Hardware, which he ran for almost 50 years. John semi-retired in the recent years. Throughout the years, John was a member of the Postville Chamber of Commerce, mayor of Robins, Iowa, and served three terms on Robins City Council. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, hunting with his family, watching sports and the Catholic channel on TV and was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Surviving John are his wife, Barbara Drahos of Postville, Iowa; one daughter, Christina Drahos of Postville, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Amelia Drahos; brothers, Frank, Wesley and Stan Drahos and Ed and Gus Pospisil; and his sisters, Julia Lawrence, Alice Mosby and Molly Mach. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to St. Bridget Catholic Church and Postville Ambulance Service. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.



