JOHN B. PHILLIPS Wadena John B. Phillips of Wadena passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Funeral service for John will be Saturday, June 8, with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. at the Wadena Community Church in Wadena. John is survived by his son, Travis and his wife Stephanie, and grandson, Tyler; and son, Rusty and his wife Sandy, grandchildren, Chelsy, Dakota and Kolby; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kennedy.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019