Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Phillips Obituary
JOHN B. PHILLIPS Wadena John B. Phillips of Wadena passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Funeral service for John will be Saturday, June 8, with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. at the Wadena Community Church in Wadena. John is survived by his son, Travis and his wife Stephanie, and grandson, Tyler; and son, Rusty and his wife Sandy, grandchildren, Chelsy, Dakota and Kolby; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kennedy.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.