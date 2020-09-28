JOHN QUINTEN WOOD Fort Wayne, Ind. John Quinten Wood, 37, went to Heaven Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. John was born to Bob and Marcia (Wagner) Amend in Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 16, 1983. He later moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., to live with Walter and Helen (Amend) Wood. John loved family, church, volunteering at the Children's Zoo and sports. Survivors include Bob Amend of Cedar Rapids; uncles, Garry Wagner, Des Moines, and Bob Wagner, Cedar Rapids; Indiana family, Helen Wood, Walt (Susan Krieg) Wood, Sonja (Rich) Gingery, Kevin (Marlene) Wood, Glenn (Julie) Wood; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by Marcia Amend and Walter Wood. Memorials may go to Bethany United Methodist Church or Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. John will be interred later in Olin Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned Saturday, Oct. 17, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Details are at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-wayne-in/john-wood-9367093
