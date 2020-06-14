JOHN DUNLOP Mesa, Ariz. John R. Dunlop, 87, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away after a short illness on June 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his children. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. John was born to James S. Dunlop and Evalyn (Armstrong) Dunlop in Cedar Rapids. He was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Jeanne Rae Staskal, in November of 1954. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electronicsman airman. He farmed and worked construction before becoming gainfully employed by the Quaker Oats Co. in 1963, where he retired in 1995. John was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; his son, Scott Murray; his parents; and his brother, James S. Dunlop. He is survived by his children, John S. Dunlop of Gilbert, Ariz., Matthew W. Dunlop of Austin, Texas, and Jeanne L. Edwards of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; and seven wonderful grandchildren. John loved his children and his grandchildren, but, most of all, he dearly loved his betrothed, Jeanne Rae. His heart was broken by her passing last July, but they are once again united, this time without pain or suffering, only love and togetherness. He enjoyed his family and friends, telling his latest jokes and golfing. He was an avid race fan for both Indy cars and NASCAR. We will miss his robust laugh and his endearing love for his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to campcourageous.org/honor-memorial-gift on behalf of John R. Dunlop are appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.