|
|
JOHN RICHARD QUETSCH Cedar Rapids John Richard Quetsch, 57, died at home on July 4, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held at Red Cedar Lodge, Squaw Creek Park, on Aug. 11 at noon. John was born on Dec. 22, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dr. Richard and Francis Dineen Quetsch. He graduated from Regis High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. He is survived by his father, Richard; sisters, Mary (Tom) Hansen and Kathleen (Tom) Edwards; brother, Joseph (Mary Manulik); and special friend, Alison Sheldon. He was preceded in death by his mother; and a sister, Molly Quetsch-Bales.
Published in The Gazette on July 20, 2019