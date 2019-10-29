|
JOHN RICHARD ROBERTS Marion John Richard Roberts, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Crestview Acres Care Center in Marion. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday conducted by the Rev. Brody Tubaugh. Burial with military honors will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. John was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Williamsburg, Iowa, the son of Harold and Leona (Runyon) Roberts. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 3, 1967, John was united in marriage to Oma Augustine. He was employed for 34 years by Randy's Meats, Boone, Iowa, and then at Rockwell Collins as a security guard for 17 years. John spent many hours at the kitchen table watching the air plane vapors in the sky. He enjoyed WWF wrestling, computer games, fishing, hunting, and most of all, going to casinos. John had the honor of going on the Honor Flight on May 21, 2014, with his friend, John Striniman. He is survived by his wife, Oma Roberts of Marion; sons, Danny (Vivian) Roberts of California and Dean (Brenda) Roberts of Cedar Rapids; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave (Judy) Roberts of Arizona and Jim (Faith) Roberts of Marengo; sisters, Loretta (Orlan) Glandorf of Williamsburg, Patricia (Herman) Imhoff of Marengo and Kay (Gary) McMann of Marengo; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Teddy. John was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Frye; son, Dale (Sheila) Allen Roberts; brothers, Robert "Bob" Roberts and Sam Roberts; and sister, Helen Armknecht. Please share a memory of John at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019