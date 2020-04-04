|
JOHN RICHARD "DICK" SCHILD Grinnell John Richard "Dick" Schild, 100, of Grinnell, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away March 30, 2020, at the Mayflower Health Center, Grinnell. Dick was born Dec. 14, 1919, to John and Lora Talbott Schild on the family farm northeast of Belle Plaine. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School. On Dec. 14, 1940, Dick married Mildred Koep at the Congregational Church parsonage. Together they raised their family near the family farm, which he continued to farm until retirement. He is survived by his son, Don (Jeananne) Schild, Grinnell; daughter, Ann Reinhardt, Keystone; grandchildren, Tricia (Buck) Carl and Chris, Cory and Clint (Keri) Schild; great-grandchildren, Luke, Chase and Tatum Schild; sister-in-law, Jean Schild; and a niece and nephews. Because of the current pandemic circumstances, there will be a private family burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Belle Plaine Fire Department, Belle Plaine Ambulance or Mayflower Open Dinning in Grinnell. For the full obituary, visit www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020