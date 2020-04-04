Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard "Dick" Schild

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Richard "Dick" Schild Obituary
JOHN RICHARD "DICK" SCHILD Grinnell John Richard "Dick" Schild, 100, of Grinnell, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away March 30, 2020, at the Mayflower Health Center, Grinnell. Dick was born Dec. 14, 1919, to John and Lora Talbott Schild on the family farm northeast of Belle Plaine. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School. On Dec. 14, 1940, Dick married Mildred Koep at the Congregational Church parsonage. Together they raised their family near the family farm, which he continued to farm until retirement. He is survived by his son, Don (Jeananne) Schild, Grinnell; daughter, Ann Reinhardt, Keystone; grandchildren, Tricia (Buck) Carl and Chris, Cory and Clint (Keri) Schild; great-grandchildren, Luke, Chase and Tatum Schild; sister-in-law, Jean Schild; and a niece and nephews. Because of the current pandemic circumstances, there will be a private family burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Belle Plaine Fire Department, Belle Plaine Ambulance or Mayflower Open Dinning in Grinnell. For the full obituary, visit www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -