1/1
John Roger Howe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN ROGER HOWE Cedar Rapids John Roger Howe, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home. Per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inurnment will take place at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn. John was born on March 25, 1932, in Glencoe, Minn., the son of Ellie and Frances (Wright) Howe. He graduated from Glencoe High School and went on to become a broadcast engineer graduating from Brown Institute. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On June 29, 1953, in Northwood, Minn., he was united in marriage to Elaine Elizabeth West. She passed away in November 2016. John was a broadcast engineer at WCCO in Minneapolis, Minn., for 17 years. He retired as an electronic manufacturing representative in 1999. John was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, Iowa, and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion, and a 50-year member of the Zuhrah Masonic Temple, where he was a 33rd Degree Master Mason and Shriner. He is survived by his four sons, Roger (Karla) Howe of Maple Grove, Minn., Timothy (Susan) Howe of Coon Rapids, Minn., Curtis Howe of Cedar Rapids and Doug (Kathy) Howe of Marion; nine grandchildren, Randy, Nicole (Andy) Robertson, Elya, Luke, Erik (Samantha), Nathan, Jessica (Quentin) Thurmond, Andrew and Chloe (Andrew) Konigsmark; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, June (Richard) Neuman of Lodi, Calif., and Barbara (Sheridan) Petersen of Brownton, Minn. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; and sisters, Lois Ann Hanson and Donna Mae Schostock. Memorials in John's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of John at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved