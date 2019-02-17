JOHN "JACK" ROTH Cedar Rapids John "Jack" Roth, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Dec. 23, 2018, after a valiant three-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Left to mourn his passing are his sisters, Mary Joan Barlow and Betty Jean Moskoff; his brother, Richard (Patricia); Jack's little brother through the Big Brothers program, Steve (Natalie) Whittemore and their children; his longtime friends, colleagues and caregivers extraordinaire, Ed and Kim Laub; and his former wife, Judy Lebeda. Jack was loved by his 10 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Fred Barlow and Basil Moskoff; and his significant other, Terry Benesch. Jack was raised in Chicago, attended parochial schools and graduated from St. Norbert College, De Pere, Wis. He served two years in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Following, he worked in sales and marketing, and then with the (Iowa) Area Substance Abuse Council for 17 years. His co-workers praised his work in helping people recover from alcoholism. He was active in Big Brothers/Big Sisters (YMCA) for many years and spent numerous hours helping illiterate adults learn to read. It was said of him that "He had the God-given ability to see the human in people when their defects of character were glaring." There will be a memorial service for Jack in Cedar Rapids and in Chicago in early May. Inurnment will follow the Chicago memorial service at the gravesites of his parents, Eugene and Ethel Roth, at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Ill. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary