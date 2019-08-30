|
JOHN "JOHNNY" RUBALCAVA Cedar Rapids John "Johnny" Rubalcava, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. Burial will take place in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. The family requests casual attire. John was born on June 2, 1949, in Mason City, the son of Eladio and Susan (Espinosa) Rubalcava. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1967. On Sept. 26, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, John was united in marriage to Julie Medlin. He was a retail-store manager at Jack's and Target in Cedar Rapids. John retired from Frito Lay in 2000. He was an Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan. John enjoyed fantasy football and being on the golf course with his good friends, Mel and Larry. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Julie Rubalcava of Cedar Rapids; sons, Joe (Terri) Rubalcava of Marion and Jason (Holly) Rubalcava of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Jemma, Starla, Ezra and Telula Rubalcava and Eladio and Bruce Rubalcava; siblings, Bob Rubalcava of Mason City, Susan (Dennis) Greer of Owatonna, Minn., Pattie Dunn (fiance, William) of Mason City and Jeannie Benn of Atlantic, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and his two dogs, Maverick and Pita. John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Jon Dunn. Special thanks to the staff at Davita Dialysis Center and UnityPoint Wound Clinic. Please share a memory of John at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019