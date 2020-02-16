Home

John S. Wright

JOHN S. WRIGHT Cedar Rapids Wright, John S. Born March 27, 1942; died Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Ann Wright. Survived by his sisters, Dianne Wright (John Halloran) and Susan Wright; his brother, Jim Wright (Doug Lissick); nieces, Heather Bell and Clare Halloran (Tim Sheehan); nephew, Edward Bell; and great-niece, Norah Sheehan. John was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and happily spent his youth hunting, fishing and boating, including annual trips to Canada to fish with his dad. Although John spent most of his life in Cedar Rapids, he also lived in Minneapolis and, for the last seven years, in Toledo, Iowa. He was a member of Tama Meskwaki Celebration Assemblies of God Church and had an unwavering faith in God. John was a sweet and kind person who loved his family. A celebration of life will be held by his family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
