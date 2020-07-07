John Scott

JOHN WESLEY SCOTT Fairfax John Wesley Scott, 74, of Fairfax, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family while under UnityPoint Home Hospice. A private family funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9. A livestream of the funeral service will be available at client. tribucast.com/tcid/
43942885. A public graveside service will be at noon Thursday, July 9, at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, where full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League. A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday July 8, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. John was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Des Moines, the son of Jane Scott. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Jesse Young and Iva May (Berry) Scott, on their farm in rural Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Prairie High School, Class of 1964. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965. He served in Vietnam with the 6th BN/27th ARTY as a radio wireman. He was honorably discharged in 1968. After his service, he was employed with Goss Graphics in Cedar Rapids. He remained there until the company's closure in 2002. He was then employed with Loparex LLC in Iowa City. John was a member of the Milwaukee Road Historical Society for more than 30 years. He also was a member of the Two Cylinder Club. He spent many years documenting local railroad history. John loved machinery, specifically tractors, semi-trucks and cars. John loved spending time on his lawnmower, feeding birds and other wildlife. He also enjoyed driving around to small towns and talking to people. He had a deep passion for all animals, especially his cats and dogs. John always could be counted on to do the right thing in every situation, helping people without having to be asked. He was a great father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his three children whom he raised, Danny (Brandy) Scott of Norway, Johnny Scott of Cedar Rapids and Jesse (Jason) Evans of Storden, Minn.; significant other, Deb Hadenfeldt of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Joseph, Oliver, Abel, Henry, Simon, Violet, Daphne, Penelope, Bryton, Adison, Cayden, Dominic and Hezekiah; and several stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jesse Young and Iva (Berry) Scott; his mother, Jane Topinka; and stepfather Marvin Topinka. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
