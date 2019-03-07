JOHN ROBERT SEDLACEK Cedar Rapids John Robert Sedlacek, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation before Mass. Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fairfax. John was born Aug. 29, 1939, to Wesley and Helen (Parkyn) Sedlacek in Des Moines, Iowa. After he graduated from Jefferson High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Kunce, on June 20, 1959, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fairfax. He was employed at Amana Refrigeration, Link Belt and retired from Federal Express in 2003. In his retirement years, he worked at the Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee. He loved John Deere tractors. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. They were the joy of his life, and he enjoyed spending time with them. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon; two daughters, Debbie Klein of Tiffin and Lori Sedlacek of Roy, Utah; four grandchildren, Elijah (Kelly) Inman of the United Kingdom, Jonah Sedlacek of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jacob (Jenny) Sauerbry of Fairfax and Kelsey Sauerbry of Cedar Rapids; and three great-grandchildren (and one on the way), Mason, Cole and Aubree Sauerbry, all of Fairfax. Also surviving is his brother, Don (Marcy) Sedlacek of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Helen Sedlacek; parents-in-law, Ed and Ruth Kunce; and his beloved feline, "Boots." Memorials may be directed to the family of John Sedlacek. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary