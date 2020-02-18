|
JOHN M. SEECK Keystone John M. Seeck, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with the Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established. John was born Jan. 25, 1934, on the family farm in rural Keystone, to Carl H. and Edna (Schliemann) Seeck. He graduated from Keystone High School with the Class of 1952. On Feb. 9, 1953, John married Joan Junge at Dysart Evangelical Lutheran Church. John farmed for 43 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was active in his community, serving on the boards of Keystone Turners, Keystone Mercantile and Benton Mutual Insurance for 21 years. He also was a 4-H leader. In his spare time, John enjoyed fishing, golfing, dancing, bowling, playing cards, and gardening and raising flowers. He was a devoted family man and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Joan; their children, Michael John (Rhonda) Seeck of Keystone, Linda Joan (Roy) Bakeberg of Cokato, Minn., Debra Jean Seeck of Salem, Ore., and James Carl (Jan) Seeck of Mason City; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mardean Kromminga of Keystone He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilbert (Millie) Seeck; sister, Lavon (Ralph) Selk; and brother-in-law, Don Kromminga. John's family would like to thank UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice and the Keystone Nursing Care Center for their loving care. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020