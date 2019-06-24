PASTOR JOHN SEITZ SR. Marion Pastor John Seitz Sr., 51, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Antioch Christian Church in Marion. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the church officiated by Pastor Greg Johnson. Burial: Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. John is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Hannah, Sarah (Tyler) VanWey, John Jr. and Rebekah, all of Marion; father, Paul Seitz; and brothers, Rob (Lisa) and Martin (Shirley), all of Louisville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma. John was born Nov. 24, 1967, in Louisville, Ky., the son of Paul and Norma (Moore) Seitz Sr. He married Gail Harp on May 20, 1990, in Joplin, Mo. John graduated from Doss High School in Louisville. He furthered his education at Ozark Christian College, Cincinnati Christian University and Trinity Theological Seminary. John began his preaching ministry in Oklahoma and later in Kansas before moving to Marion in May of 2000, when he became senior pastor at Antioch Christian Church. He was a member of Blessings Ranch Board, Christian Evangelist Mission Board and Gospel Broadcast Mission. A memorial fund has been established in John's memory. Please share a memory of John at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary