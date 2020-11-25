JOHN F. SNYDER Kalona John F. Snyder, 93, of Kalona, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. The service will be available via livestream on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook page. A memorial fund for First Mennonite Church has been established. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family. John Fredrick Snyder was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Will and Clara (Bender) Snyder. He attended rural school. On Nov. 2, 1952, he was united in marriage to Amy Arlene Brenneman at the West Union Church. John worked in maintenance for the Iowa City school district for 20 years. He was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Iowa City. He enjoyed fishing, watching his grandkids play ball and going to household auctions. Survivors include two children, Steve Snyder of Kalona and Daniel (Regina) Snyder of Riverside; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Balagna of Muscatine; son-in-law, Rick Wimberly of California; eight grandchildren, Christopher and Colton Wimberly, Jessica (Brian) Watts, Jennifer (Michael) Herzberger and Jason (Janelle) Snyder, Jeremy, Joey and Josh (Stephanie) Snyder; four great-grandchildren, Easton, Lennox, Evan and Sophie; one brother, Delbert Snyder of South Carolina' and a sister, Nellie Vitosh of Davenport. Preceding John in death were his wife, Amy Arlene; daughter, Rita Wimberly; four brothers, Andrew, Paul, Bill and Verton; and five sisters, Arvilla Zook, Ruby Greazel, Lucille Snyder, Darlene Peer and Magdalena Boudreax.



