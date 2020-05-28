|
JOHN "JACK" MYRON STANFORD Quasqueton John "Jack" Myron Stanford, 88, of Quasqueton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, following complications of a stroke. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Inurnment with military honors will be held in Quasqueton Cemetery at a later date. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Sharon; children, Carmon (Russell) McGraw of Quasqueton, Chris (Cindy) Stanford of West Des Moines, Cheryl Stanford of Cedar Falls and Charlie Stanford of Winthrop; 11 grandchildren, Terry (Allison), Mike (Meghan), Rachel, Jason (Lindsay), Kelli, Danielle, Jamie (Mitchell), David (Kayla), Jonathan, Brandon and Kendyl; and 19 great grandchildren; Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clare; great-grandson, Royce; two sisters, Bernice Kimball and Maxine Schweitzer; and five brothers, LaVern, Donald, Lyle, Robert and Richard. John "Jack" Myron Stanford was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Rowley, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Sadie (Kidd) Stanford. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War, where he worked as a radar electrician on the Naval blimps. On May 13, 1956, he married Sharon Rae Borrusch at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He worked as a bench assembler at John Deere Tractor Works for many years until retiring in 1992. Jack was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church, 50-year member of the Quasqueton American Legion Post No. 434, where he served as past commander and chaplain, and a 50-year member of the Quasqueton Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. He also coached Little League baseball for many years and was truly a friend to all. Memorials may be sent in his name to El Kahir Shrine to support , 900 Tower Terrace Rd., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020