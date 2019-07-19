Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lahey Funeral & Cremation Services
221 N 2Nd Ave
Oxford Junction, IA 52323
(563) 826-2029
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lahey Funeral & Cremation Services
221 N 2Nd Ave
Oxford Junction, IA 52323
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Oxford Junction, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Stevenson Obituary
JOHN STEVENSON Oxford Junction John Stevenson, 82, of Oxford Junction, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home in Oxford Junction. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction. Burial will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Charlotte. John Stevenson was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to John and Mary (Donley) Stevenson. He graduated from Goose Lake High School. On June 9, 1956, John married Marilyn Diedrich at the Catholic church in Charlotte. He enjoyed farming for more than 60 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction. He was a 4-H leader and taught farm safety classes to area youths, and was a former member of the Lions Club. He also helped start FFA classes in Lost Nation. He loved raising livestock. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Marilyn; children, Vince Stevenson of Anamosa, Terry (Mary) Stevenson of Wheatland, Robert (Amy) Stevenson of Cedar Rapids, Ron Stevenson of Lost Nation, Richard (Cindy) Stevenson of Cascade and Melody (Dave) Siver of Cedar Rapids, 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Mohr of Green Island and Marilyn Hoffmann of Charlotte; a brother, Tom (Kelly) Stevenson of Maquoketa; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Schmidt of Fulton, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jimmy; brother, Arthur; and sister, Patricia Schmidt; and two brothers-in-law, Darrel Mohr and Gerald Hoffman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now