JOHN STEVENSON Oxford Junction John Stevenson, 82, of Oxford Junction, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home in Oxford Junction. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction. Burial will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Charlotte. John Stevenson was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to John and Mary (Donley) Stevenson. He graduated from Goose Lake High School. On June 9, 1956, John married Marilyn Diedrich at the Catholic church in Charlotte. He enjoyed farming for more than 60 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction. He was a 4-H leader and taught farm safety classes to area youths, and was a former member of the Lions Club. He also helped start FFA classes in Lost Nation. He loved raising livestock. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Marilyn; children, Vince Stevenson of Anamosa, Terry (Mary) Stevenson of Wheatland, Robert (Amy) Stevenson of Cedar Rapids, Ron Stevenson of Lost Nation, Richard (Cindy) Stevenson of Cascade and Melody (Dave) Siver of Cedar Rapids, 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Mohr of Green Island and Marilyn Hoffmann of Charlotte; a brother, Tom (Kelly) Stevenson of Maquoketa; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Schmidt of Fulton, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jimmy; brother, Arthur; and sister, Patricia Schmidt; and two brothers-in-law, Darrel Mohr and Gerald Hoffman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019