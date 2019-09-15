|
|
JOHN THEDE ENGEL Williamsburg John Thede Engel passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 96. He is survived by five children, Kenneth (Schael) Engel of Williamsburg, Nancy Engel of Edina, Minn., Dr. Michael (Chris) Engel of Glen Allen, Va., David (Jane) Engel of Marshalltown and Jan (Scott) Evans of Fort Collins, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Colleen) Engel, Erica Engel,Vanessa Engel, Jason Engel, Sean Engel, Bradley Evans and Amanda Evans; two great-grandchildren, Ailbhe and Cennydd; three stepchildren, Pamela (Paul) Thompson of Roanoke, Ind., Marsha (James) Mazour of Dexter and Debora (Brian) Myers of Madrid; 10 step-grandchildren and a number of step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; both wives; a brother, Wallace Engel; and a stepson, Keith Peterson Jr. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery with military rites by Iburg Poulson VFW Post 8797. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. There will be a Masonic Service followed by a VFW Service at 7 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to University of Iowa College of Pharmacy Foundation, Iburg Pouslon VFW Post 8797 or Williamsburg Lions Club. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019