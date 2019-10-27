Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Terry Trueblood Recreation Center
Iowa City, IA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Terry Trueblood Recreation Center
Iowa City, IA
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Adel, IA
John Thomas "Jack" Nothnagle Obituary
JOHN "JACK" THOMAS NOTHNAGLE Iowa City Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John "Jack" Thomas Nothnagle died quietly of natural causes on Oct. 8, 2019, at the age of 93. A brief ceremony of music and remembrance will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Terry Trueblood Recreation Center in Iowa City followed by a reception and opportunity to mingle with the family. Burial with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel/Van Meter, Iowa, located along Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials to the 70th Infantry Division Association Scholarship Fund, Iowa Public Radio or the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
