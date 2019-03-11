JOHN W. "BILL" HANSEN Wyoming John W. "Bill" Hansen, 84, of Wyoming passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service in Wyoming. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery. John William Hansen was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to George and Adah (Martin) Hansen, the youngest of 10 children. On Nov. 14, 1954, he was united in marriage to Lola Lorenzen in Oxford Junction. The couple spent their lives farming in Jones County. Together, they enjoyed going to Branson, Iowa Hawkeye sports and bowl games, casinos, cruises, motorcycles and snowmobiling. They enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with family and friends at their cabin in Bellevue. Bill was one of the founding members of the Little Bear Country Club and the Wyoming Fair tractor pull. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, a Jones County Pork Producer and 4-H leader. He was served on board of directors and was past president of the Wyoming Telephone Co. He enjoyed hunting and playing cards. Bill was a voice of reason, advice and common sense to many. One of Bill's greatest blessings was to farm with his sons and three grandsons. Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Brenda (Robert) Warner of Cedar Rapids, Brock (Michelle) Hansen of Wyoming and Pam (Mike) Williams of Wyoming; his 12 grandchildren, whom he was extremely proud of, Melissa (Kevin) Kiburz, Brooke (Dan) Paulsen, Travis (Elisha) Hansen, Heather Hansen, Lee Williams, Amanda Hansen, Mickki Williams, Brett Warner, Annie (Derek) Feuss, Jon Hansen, Carly Warner, David Warner; his great-grandchildren, Royce, Landri, Connor, Quinn, Harper, Case and Deakon; a brother, George (Herta) Hansen of Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lola; son, Brad; two brothers, Rex and Dale; and six sisters, Charlene, Maxine, Doris, Ellen, Georg Anne and Mary. Memorials may be directed to Bill's family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary