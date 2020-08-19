John Walter

JOHN ALBERT WALTON Anamosa Jan. 7, 1941 Aug. 12, 2020 John A. Walton, 79, of Anamosa, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Annette (Freese) Walton; his son, Craig A. Walton; and his granddaughter, Riley. He is survived by his sisters, Sandee Walton of Amana, Iowa, Dr. Shelley (Terry) Pillard of Farmersville, Texas, and Laurie (Tony) Schubert of Cedar Rapids. Also surviving are his children, Scott (Tammy) Walton of Cedar Rapids, Eric Walton of Montgomery, Texas, and Stephanie (Piotr) Filipczak of Sandia Park, N.M.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. John was born in Monticello, Iowa. The family moved to Anamosa, where they owned and operated the Hillcrest Motel. John graduated from Anamosa High School and went to work at Energy Manufacturing in Monticello. He married Gloria Weers (Byrne) in 1959. They later divorced. John worked at Collins Radio in data processing and later moved to Denver, Colo., where he married Marsha Swenson in 1976. John worked in fluid power sales in Iowa, Colorado, Nebraska and Texas for more than 30 years. He was recognized by Haaglund Motors as top salesman two years in a row. In retirement, John and Marsha built a log home near the base of the Clark Mountains in Thompson Falls, Mont. After their divorce in 2008, John moved back to Cedar Rapids to be closer to family and friends. He and his dear friend, Lila (Cueno) Kramer, enjoyed traveling and reuniting with their high school classmates. John was an excellent archer. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and rebuilding classic cars and street rods. John's family is planning a private service in Montana at his request. John will be missed by his family and friends.



