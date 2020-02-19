|
JOHN WALTER "JACK" BANTZ Vinton John Walter "Jack" Bantz was born on March 11, 1943, to Franklin Gale and Maxine (Kelley) Bantz. Jack passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City surrounded by family. Jack met his wife, Carol Land, in Long Beach, Calif., where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. They were married on Aug. 14, 1965, and two sons were born from their union, John (Julie) Bantz of Indianola, Iowa, and Joe (Laura) Bantz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The couple also has two grandchildren, Cameron and Bradyn. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol, in 2018; his sisters, Shirley Mayhew and Bette Climer; and his uncle, John (Mardene) Kelley. Jack is survived by his sons, John and Joe; grandsons, Cameron and Bradyn; as well as his brother, Bob (Irene) Bantz of East Farmington, Wis.; his sisters, Kathy (David) Demulling of Osceola, Wis., Carol (Dale) Larimer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Laura (Loren) Wood of Vinton, Iowa; brother-in-law, Marlyn Mayhew of Vinton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; he also is survived by Carol's siblings, James (Doris) Land, Jeff (Patsy) Land, Donna Biggs, Tammy (Thomas Hankins) Land and Teresa White, all of Tennessee. Jack served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961 through 1965, stationed aboard aircraft carriers out of the Long Beach Naval Airstation. Jack operated Autos Unlimited, an auto restoration and repair business in Vinton, and retired from PMX in Cedar Rapids, where he had worked from 1998 through 2019. He was a member of the and the Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 in Vinton. He enjoyed fishing and making people laugh. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, Iowa. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Thursday. A private internment to be held at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020