1/1
John Wayne Sedore
1928 - 2020
JOHN WAYNE SEDORE Cedar Rapids John Wayne Sedore, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. John is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Michael Sedore of Cedar Rapids; sister, Thelma Rupe of Eldon; stepsons, Terry Walztoni of New Port Richey, Fla., and Mark Walztoni of Minneapolis, Minn.; and stepdaughter, Stacy Kelsey of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by first wife, Jeanne; his stillborn daughter, Karen; and his siblings, Patricia Frieberg and Laverne Sedore. John was born March 6, 1928, in Ottumwa, the son of Ralph and Helen Johnston Sedore. He graduated from Ottumwa High School, and was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. On Nov. 6, 1949, John married Jeanne Linder, and after her death, he married Shirley Grams on Jan. 23, 1987, in Cedar Rapids. He was a machinist and maintenance supervisor for the Quaker Oats company, retiring in 1990. John enjoyed golfing and fishing. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 20, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
