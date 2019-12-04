|
JOHN A. WELINSKI Marengo John A. Welinski, 62, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at a veterans' care facility. Private services will be held. Burial will be in the Veterans' Cemetery in Van Meter. Survivors include his brother, David Welinski; two sisters, Gail Prior and Terry Kelsey; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emily and Alphonse Welinski; and two brothers, Alan and Patrick. John served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1977. He worked at Thombert in Brooklyn, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019