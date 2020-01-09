|
DR. JOHN WILLIAM KLINE Strawberry Point Dr. John William Kline, 67, of Strawberry Point, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, in Manchester. A memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brooklyn, with Father Corey Close officiating. The family will be available for visitation from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the St. Patrick Parish Hall. A burial will be held at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, is assisting the family with arrangements. John is survived by his mother Marcena Kline, of Brooklyn; seven siblings, Michael (Kim) Kline of Port Charlotte, Fla., Thomas Kline (Kim Hoover) of Ames, Susan (Erik) Winberg of Brookfield, Wis., Catherine McConnell of Ankeny, Linda (Tom) Law of Brooklyn, Dolores (David) McClenathan of Montezuma and Edward (Diana) Kline of Brooklyn; a sister-in-law, Sandra Kline of Monticello, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Robert Parker of Indian Trail, N.C.; 50 nieces and nephews; 46 great-nieces and -nephews; numerous other relatives, friends; and a special friend, Yvonne Gaudes. He was preceded in death by his father, William, in 1978; two sisters, Jane Kline, in 2007 and Barbara Parker, in 2012; and a brother, Joseph Kline, in 2017. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020