JOHN WILLIAMS Monticello John Williams, 69, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Jones Regional Medical Center with his family by his side after a courageous battle with leukemia. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday morning, March 16, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Goettsch Funeral Home. The Rev. Edwin Moreano will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are his wife, Judy; three children, Shannon (Mike) Lambert, Monticello, Jamie (Matt) Thompson, Marion, and Jason Williams, Monticello; six grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, Lauren, Ella, Chase and Berklee; two sisters, Becky (Kevin) Carlson, Bettendorf, and Emily (John) Wheeler, Fargo, S.D.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dan (Scheralyn) Lahr, Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob; and his mother and father-in-law, Nicholas and Mary Jane Lahr. John Allan Williams was born Aug. 6, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was the son of Frank G. and Martha Lee Schawe Williams. John graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1967. He worked for a brief time at Georgia Pacific before enlisting in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John married Judy Lahr on Aug. 8, 1970, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sand Springs. John started working at Julin Printing as a plate stripper. He later became a salesman for the company. In 1995, John purchased Julin from Times-Mirror, becoming the sole owner. In 2012, Julin moved to its new location at 801 North Birch St., Monticello, Iowa. After 48 years with Julin Printing, John sold the company to his daughter, Shannon Lambert, in January of 2018. John had served on the Printing Industries Board of Directors. John had a great love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing and conservation. He was a member of the Jones County Ducks Unlimited Committee for 38 years, serving as chairman in 2000-2001. He had a great love of time spent with his family and passing his vast knowledge of the world to his children and grandchildren. A parting thought from John: "May the work I have done speak for me."