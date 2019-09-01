|
|
JOHN WILLIAM BURGESS Cedar Rapids After a heroic battle with cancer, John William Burgess, 49, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. John is survived by his parents, William and Linda Burgess (Brewer) of Toddville; his brother, Jeff Burgess of Toddville; his sister, Jodi Burgess; and his niece and nephew, Marinda and Kaden Phan, all of North Liberty. John was preceded in death by grandparents, Laverne and Betty Brewer (Neilsen) of Lamont, Iowa, Mildred Fraizer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and John William Burgess of Orange County, Calif. John was born May 24, 1970, to William and Linda and had a curious mind, loving nature and a need to help everyone and anything that crossed his path. He was a believer in making dreams into realities and was known to turn "gently worn" vehicles into sought-after hot rods. John spent a great deal of time fixing up a home in Alburnett, a cabin on Lake Delhi, and finally making magic happen at Bimbo Bakery in Dubuque. John believed in helping others recognize their potential and spent many days at the Source in Dubuque where he was a sponsor to those who needed his spirit, his encouragement and his faith. John was an inspiration to all he met and is without a doubt suggesting modifications to those Heavenly Gates that he so prematurely passed through. The family would like to give special thanks to the team from Hospice of Mercy, who showed much love and patience in John's final days. John requested a cremation service performed by Iowa Cremation. A memorial in John's honor is being planned, and condolences to the family may be received at 1511 13th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. John is now Captain of the Great ship in the sky.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019