John Witt Obituary
JOHN WITT Spillville John Witt, 78, of Spillville, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Linn Haven Nursing Home in New Hampton, Iowa. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the Calmar Lutheran Church in Calmar, Iowa. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Calmar Lutheran Church in Calmar. There also will be a visitation after 9:30 a.m. Monday. John is survived by his wife, Nancy Witt, Spillville, Iowa; children, Brenda Frana, Lawler, Iowa, Randy Witt, Mankato, Minn., Richie (Debbie) Witt, Spillville, Iowa, and Angela (Marti) Leiran, Frankville, Iowa; grandchildren, Cassidy Witt, Korey (Josie) Witt, Jordan Witt, Chelsey (Curtis) Rasing, Kaitlen, Ashley, Michael, Scott, Jeremiah and Colby Leiran; great-grandchildren, Mirrashida, Rashid, Johanis, Gideon and Gabriel; sister, Carolyn (Ansel) Berger, Menonomie Wis.; sister-in law, Patricia (Bernie) Frazier, Sparta, Wis.; brother-in-law, Dennis Bremer, La Crosse, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019
