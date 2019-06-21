|
|
JOHN WITT Spillville John Witt, 78, of Spillville, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Linn Haven Nursing Home in New Hampton, Iowa. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the Calmar Lutheran Church in Calmar, Iowa. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Calmar Lutheran Church in Calmar. There also will be a visitation after 9:30 a.m. Monday. John is survived by his wife, Nancy Witt, Spillville, Iowa; children, Brenda Frana, Lawler, Iowa, Randy Witt, Mankato, Minn., Richie (Debbie) Witt, Spillville, Iowa, and Angela (Marti) Leiran, Frankville, Iowa; grandchildren, Cassidy Witt, Korey (Josie) Witt, Jordan Witt, Chelsey (Curtis) Rasing, Kaitlen, Ashley, Michael, Scott, Jeremiah and Colby Leiran; great-grandchildren, Mirrashida, Rashid, Johanis, Gideon and Gabriel; sister, Carolyn (Ansel) Berger, Menonomie Wis.; sister-in law, Patricia (Bernie) Frazier, Sparta, Wis.; brother-in-law, Dennis Bremer, La Crosse, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019