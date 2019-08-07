|
JOHN "DOC" WOLFE Mount Vernon John "Doc" Wolfe, 93, of Mount Vernon, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Hallmark Care Center surrounded by family. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the church with a vigil service and sharing of memories beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial with military honors: St. John's Cemetery, Lisbon. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include the center of John's life, his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth "Betty;" children, Barb Wolfe of Durango, Colo., Tom Wolfe of Mount Vernon, Joe (Kelli) Wolfe of Mount Vernon, Patrick Wolfe of Mount Vernon, Andy (Anissa) Wolfe of Mount Vernon, Mary (Doug) Morningstar of Lisbon and Susie (Chris) See of Mount Vernon; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Liz Kroul of Mount Vernon, Bob Wolfe of Mount Vernon and David Wolfe of Los Angeles; and many extended family members and friends. John Dill Wolfe was born April 1, 1926, to Dr. Thomas L. and Wilma (Frank) Wolfe, the second-oldest of six children. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1944. John entered the Navy after high school and spent two years in the Pacific Theater on a landing ship tank (LST) as a radio operator. He graduated from Cornell College in 1952. John married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth "Betty" Pospisil, on Aug. 23, 1949, and raised eight children in the big brick house on the hill. John spent 40 years in the mortgage lending and banking business. Part of his career consisted of working for Landis Loan and Investment Co. and then Morris Plan, working his way up to president of the company. John's civic involvement included Optimist Club, Elks Club, American Legion Post No. 480, VFW and Knights of Columbus. John was a founding member of Hillcrest Country Club, served 10 years in the Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and 10 years on the Mount Vernon school board, including serving as president. John was an active servant in St John's Catholic Church, and took great joy in delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. John spent his spare time golfing, gardening and earning the title Mount Vernon's "Tomato King." Everything he knew about planting tomatoes he learned from his best friend and sidekick, Lester Buresh, including putting salt in the hole (that way you don't need to salt them). In the summer, he loved to share his produce with the town and, in the winter, his handmade Christmas wreaths. Above all, John loved spending time with his family, especially sitting around the fire at the famous chicken cookouts. John was a passionate and vocal supporter of his grandkids' athletics, earning the Sportsmanship Award in 2015. He often got the attention of the referees and the fans. His immediate family has described him as generous, loyal, kind, personable, faithful, stylish, and a man with great integrity, duty and honor. John will be greatly missed but he would be proud to see his character live on through his children and grandchildren. We'll see you in the garden when we all get home. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven; siblings, Tom Wolfe and Mary Smith; and stepbrothers, Dan and RB Wolfe. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Courageous or St. John's Catholic Church in John's memory. Please share your support and memories with John's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019