|
|
JOHN YOSSI JR. Monticello John Yossi Jr., 95, died Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Monticello, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery with military honors. The Rev. Lloyd Brockmeier will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are his three children, Dr. Dennis (Debra) Yossi, Cedar Rapids, Denise (Tracy) Meeks, Marion, and Darwin (Lynnette), Dallas Center; six grandchildren, Megan (Trethan) Copeland, Chris, Austin (Leah), Jeremy, Brock (Brooke) and Ashton; three great-grandchildren, Kinley, Kennedy and Breckyn; and his brother, Herman (Virginia) Yossi, Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen, in 2016; a brother, Alfred; and seven sisters, Emma Yossi, Pauline Hiner, Helen Stoneking, Ruth Ann Wroblewski, Elfrieda Behrends, Marie Bartels and Bertha Clement. John Yossi was born April 30, 1924, at Langworthy, Iowa. He was the son of Alfred and Emma Eggers Yossi. He received his education in the Langworthy and Hardscrabble schools. He worked as a hired man for Frieda Martinson, Hebert Balsiger and Don Hennessey. He worked in Cedar Rapids at LePlant Choate, Wilson Foods and Quaker Oats before serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. John Yossi Jr. married Helen Brockmeier on May 24, 1952, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. In 1953, John went to work at Energy Manufacturing in Monticello and was employed there until he retired in 1989. John and Helen made and sold wood crafts for 16 years before retiring in 2004. He made doll furniture, farm buildings and barns, which Helen painted. They sold their items at craft shows all over northeast Iowa. John and Helen loved to go camping and traveled all over the United States doing that. The family would like to thank the staff at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Weston and Dr. Vernon for all the wonderful care John received.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019