JOHN B. ZARUBA Marion John B. Zaruba, 75, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:15 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held a later date. John was born Feb. 10, 1944, to John M. and Mary Monaghan Zaruba, in Cedar Rapids. John was united in marriage to Carolyn Benischek on July 24, 1965. Together, they shared 50 years of marriage. He attended Chicago Tech Trade School and completed a sheet metal workers apprenticeship. He was initiated into Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 263 in January 1969. He worked as a master sheet metal worker for many years. John taught OSHA classes at Kirkwood and received a 25-year continuous good standing award. He retired in February 2004. As a retirement job, he enjoyed many years with the Cedar Rapids Country Club. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion, where he was a lector and part of a song group for many years. John enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, fishing, traveling, playing and coaching baseball. He could fix anything and everything. He was above all selflessly giving, helping and loving to all he met. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, David (Theresa) Zaruba and Ann (Michael) Dittmar, Steven (Young) Zaruba and Charles (Michelle) Zaruba; his 10 grandchildren, Michael, Caryn, Alisha, Alexa, Claire, Brandon (Jenna), Austin, Sara, Katie and Evy; one great-grandchild, Hunter; and five stepgrandchildren, Michael II, Andrew, Bill, Collette and Jeremy; and six stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Mary (Ken) Welke-Willits of Claremore, Okla., Helen Simpson of Winthrop and Paul Zaruba of Bellevue. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, George. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019