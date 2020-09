JOHNIE FRANK STEPANEK Marion Johnie Frank Stepanek, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home at Terrance Glenn Village on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, of natural causes in the care of Terrace Glenn and Mercy Hospice. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X and burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring of 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.